Manafort’s Suspected Lies May Be Spooled Out in Court Filings

(Bloomberg) -- A dispute over whether Paul Manafort lied to prosecutors as a cooperating witness will be resolved through court filings and a possible hearing before a federal judge in late January.

Prosecutors and lawyers for Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, told a federal judge on Tuesday that they’ve been discussing claims by Special Counsel Robert Mueller that Manafort breached his plea agreement by repeatedly lying during debriefings.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said that Manafort’s lawyers should submit written arguments by Jan. 7, followed by Mueller’s response a week later. The judge said she may hold a hearing on Jan. 25 in federal court in Washington, where Manafort pleaded guilty in September to two conspiracy counts.

Jackson must determine whether Manafort breached his plea agreement, which could affect his sentencing in March.

