(Bloomberg) -- Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, should serve far less time in prison than the 19 to 24 years that prosecutors say he faces for his fraud convictions in Virginia, according to his lawyers.

Defense lawyers urged U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III to show leniency in sentencing Manafort, 69, on March 7 for financial crimes, citing his declining health. They also said Special Counsel Robert Mueller miscalculated how much time he faces under sentencing guidelines, applying the wrong legal standard to estimate Manafort’s potential term.

