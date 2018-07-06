(Bloomberg) -- Paul Manafort, who is scheduled to go on trial July 25 in Virginia on bank fraud and tax charges, asked for a delay until after his trial in Washington, which is set for Sept. 17.

Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, said in a court filing late Friday that a Washington judge’s order sending him to jail is making it more difficult to prepare for the Virginia trial.

(Corrects spelling of Virginia in the first paragraph.)

