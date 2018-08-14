(Bloomberg) -- Paul Manafort and his legal team face a choice on Tuesday of whether to present defense witnesses in his trial on fraud charges. Manafort, 69, may simply elect to offer no witnesses and is unlikely to testify in his defense. Prosecutors for Special Counsel Robert Mueller offered 27 witnesses over two weeks. They say that Manafort omitted foreign bank accounts and income from his tax returns, failed to file reports about his overseas accounts, and misled three banks to obtain $20 million in loans.

Manafort Asks Judge to Dismiss Bank Fraud Counts (8:46 a.m.)

Now that the prosecution has rested its case, Manafort wants the judge to dismiss four counts in his indictment relating to $16 million that he borrowed from Federal Savings Bank in Chicago. Defense lawyers argued in court papers filed late Monday that prosecutors failed to prove that the bank relied on false information in deciding whether to lend money to Manafort.

The bank was aware of Manafort’s true financial status, despite testimony by prosecution witnesses that he concealed his debts and inflated his income, according to the filing. Those witnesses said the bank chief executive officer, Stephen Calk, overrode red flags at the bank. Prosecutors said he made the loans because he wanted Manafort’s help in late 2016 in obtaining a job with the incoming administration of President Donald Trump.

“Any purported misstatements regarding Mr. Manafort’s income or credit card debt were immaterial” to the bank’s decision about whether to make the loans, according to the filing.

They want U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III to dismiss those four counts in the 18-count indictment. Manafort’s lawyers will then reveal whether he’ll put on defense witnesses, and ultimately, whether he’ll testify.

