(Bloomberg) -- Since Paul Manafort was convicted last week on eight counts of tax and bank fraud, his path has grown dark. It could get darker.

President Donald Trump’s onetime campaign chairman already faces another trial next month on money laundering and obstruction of justice charges. By the end of the day, Manafort is due to learn whether he’ll face still another date in court: Because his jury in Alexandria, Virginia, failed to return verdicts last week on 10 of the 18 counts against him, federal prosecutors must now declare whether they intend to retry Manafort on those charges.

Whatever the feds decide Wednesday, Manafort, 69, is already likely to do hard time for the guilty counts in Alexandria. The judge in that case, T.S. Ellis III, has a history of tough sentencing. The trial next month is in a venue that could be less friendly than Ellis’s court.

Preparing for a trial and a retrial would translate into more legal bills for the formerly high-living campaign strategist, who can also now anticipate the prospect of stiff financial penalties for his tax crimes.

Snowballing legal woes like those have historically led many defendants to seek plea deals. Manafort’s lawyers reportedly sought such an agreement, unsuccessfully, during the days the Alexandria jury was deliberating.

‘Tomorrow’s Deal’

It’s unclear if prosecutors would now entertain a deal that would let Manafort cut his time in prison. It’s also not clear whether Manafort has anything to offer Special Counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation into possible Russian influence in the 2016 election. And it’s always possible that Manafort is calculating that Trump could brave political and legal fallout and issue a pardon or commutation.

Former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade, a law professor at the University of Michigan, said it’s likely that Manafort’s lawyers are discussing a deal ahead of the Washington trial to resolve all the cases Manafort faces, which could include forfeiture of cash and even, possibly, a cooperation agreement.

But the longer Manafort waits to cut a deal, the less beneficial it may be for him, said Patrick Cotter, a former federal prosecutor now with Greensfelder in Chicago.

“The best deal you had was yesterday’s. Tomorrow’s deal will be worse than today’s. That’s where Manafort is,” Cotter said. “Mueller’s motivation is to save time, money and get the certainty of a conviction in D.C. I think he’d trade a small amount of leniency for a plea. But without cooperation, I don’t see Mueller being willing to do much for Manafort.”

Here’s a look at some of the deepening woes:

Retrial Threat

In Manafort’s bank and tax fraud trial in Alexandria, jurors deadlocked 11-1 in favor of conviction on 10 counts, most of them related to bank fraud. Their verdict form indicates they’d found him guilty on two counts of failing to disclose foreign bank accounts to the U.S., then rescinded those conclusions.

If prosecutors decide to try him again on those counts -- and they have little to lose by saying they intend to do so -- the parties could schedule a trial as soon as Ellis, the judge, could find room for it on his calendar.

Stiff Sentencer

Manafort faces 8 to 10 years in prison on last week’s tax convictions, and he’s unlikely to get an easy ride from Ellis. While the cantankerous Reagan appointee repeatedly clashed with prosecutors during the early stages of Manafort’s trial, Ellis has also made no secret of his disdain for tax cheats.

In July 2017, a wealthy investor named Dan Horsky stood before Ellis, guilty of squirreling away $200 million in offshore accounts in a scheme designed to hide his control of the funds from U.S. tax authorities.

Horsky, 71 at the time, had several things in his favor that Manafort may not. He cooperated with prosecutors and agreed to repay at least $124 million to the U.S. The government requested leniency. Still, Ellis sentenced Horsky to seven months in prison -- noting that crimes have consequences and sentences should act as a deterrent.

“There are no free passes. There are always consequences for this kind of criminal violation,” Ellis told Horsky. “Don’t lie to the government. I grew up in countries where part of the culture was you do lie to the government. They didn’t have the rule of law. We don’t want that to happen here.”

Next Stop, D.C.

While Ellis kept prosecutors on a short leash during the trial, the judge overseeing Manafort’s next trial has shown a willingness to come down hard on Manafort. The longtime political operative faces a trial in Washington on charges of conspiring to launder money and obstruct justice, and acting as an unregistered foreign lobbyist on behalf of the Ukrainian government.

The judge in that matter, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, sent Manafort to jail pending his trial after the Special Counsel’s office accused him of witness-tampering and violating the terms of his pre-trial release.

“This is not middle school,” Jackson said at the time. “I can’t take his cellphone.”

The judge has “shown herself to be more critical of Manafort in the various motions that have been filed,” says attorney Jeffrey Jacobovitz, a partner at Arnall Golden Gregory LLP in Washington. “She’ll play it down the middle. She’s no nonsense and won’t let any testimony or courtroom antics get out of hand.”

Manafort may also anticipate a more left-leaning jury in Washington. The Eastern District of Virginia draws its jury pool from several Republican-leaning areas. By contrast, in Washington, the former top Trump aide will appear before a jury drawn from a heavily Democratic constituency.

“Manafort is going to be facing an extremely inhospitable jury pool here in D.C.,” says former federal prosecutor Peter Zeidenberg, a partner at Arent Fox LLP in Washington.

Paying the Bills

During the Alexandria trial, federal prosecutors presented evidence that Manafort used some of his millions of dollars in undeclared offshore accounts to buy custom clothing, expensive properties and renovations for his Hamptons estate. Then his work in Ukraine dried up -- and he had to lie to banks to keep up his rich lifestyle, prosecutors said.

Manafort’s Aug. 21 convictions included five counts of filing false tax returns, which carry with them the prospect that Ellis could levy fines and penalties on Manafort based on his failure to disclose more than $15 million in income to the Internal Revenue Service.

“The tax loss for the five counts is an astronomical amount for sentencing purposes,” said attorney Gene Rossi, a former federal tax crimes prosecutor. Manafort could be ordered to pay $5 million to $7 million in back taxes, plus penalties and interest, Rossi estimated.

If Manafort is found guilty in Washington of conspiracy to launder money, the court could order him to forfeit financial assets. The prospect of those bills also puts Manafort’s ability to continue defending himself under threat.

--With assistance from David Voreacos and Tom Schoenberg.

