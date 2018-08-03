(Bloomberg) -- Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecutors are walking the jury in the trial of Paul Manafort through the records to back their claim that the former Trump campaign chairman deceived his own financial advisers to hide his foreign accounts and income from U.S. tax authorities.

A former accountant whose firm prepared business and personal taxes for Manafort and his wife is scheduled to resume testimony on Friday. In his brief appearance late Thursday, the former accountant, Philip Ayliff, told jurors about preparing Manafort tax forms that asked whether Manafort had any financial interest in foreign accounts. Manafort checked no, even though prosecutors say he used those accounts to pay for his expensive lifestyle. Ayliff said that such declarations are the client’s responsibility and that the firm isn’t responsible to check the accuracy of information provided by a client.

The trial in Alexandria, Virginia, is scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m. New York time.

