11m ago
Manchester City Faces Premier League Probe Into Financial Rules
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Manchester City Football Club is facing an investigation into its finances by England’s Premier League, risking a points deduction that could dash its chances at the title and see it miss out on qualifying for Europe’s lucrative Champions League.
A commission set up by the world’s largest football league will investigate alleged financial breaches by Manchester City dating back to 2009, shortly after it was taken over by a group of companies linked to Abu Dhabi, according to a website statement.
The alleged breaches apply to four different sets of rules including those relating to the reporting of its finances, as well as the disclosure of its manager’s salary. The club is also accused of breaking rules around cooperating with the Premier League in its investigations from 2018 to the present day.
Under Premier League rules the club could be deducted points, suspended, or expelled. The commission is independent of the Premier League and its clubs, and the proceedings will be held in private. Manchester City wasn’t immediately available for comment.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.