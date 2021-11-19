(Bloomberg) --

The U.K.’s competition watchdog has chosen Manchester as the home of the new unit charged with reigning in the dominance of tech giants.

The Competition and Markets Authority’s Digital Markets Unit will be based in the northwest English city to boost the regulator’s presence outside London, it said in a statement Friday. It aims to have 200 employees based in Manchester by 2025.

“There are bright and talented people everywhere and we want to do our part to give them the opportunities they deserve,” said CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli.

The agency also said it plans to co-locate its Microeconomics Unit in the northeastern town of Darlington along with the government’s new Economic Campus there, and added that the CMA’s offices in Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff may potentially be expanded.

