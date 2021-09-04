(Bloomberg) --

Manchester United Plc is close to appointing a successor to its outgoing boss Ed Woodward, Sky reports.

Richard Arnold, the listed soccer club’s managing director, is set to take over the reins, according to the report, which cited unidentified people familiar with the matter. Arnold may take the title of chief executive, rather than Woodward’s role of executive vice-chairman.

While the decision is not yet final, an announcement on the appointment may come in the coming weeks, one person told Sky. Woodward, a former investment banker at JPMorgan Chase & Co., plans to leave the club amid the fallout from a crumbling plan to form a new European Super League.

A Manchester United spokesman contacted by Sky declined to comment on “speculation.”

