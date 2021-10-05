(Bloomberg) -- Manchester United Plc is falling in U.S. postmarket trading after the Glazer family offered to sell a stake worth nearly $200 million.

Shares in the English soccer club are down 7% after the Kevin Glazer Irrevocable Exempt Family Trust and the Edward S. Glazer Irrevocable Exempt Trust offered a total of 9.5 million shares. The stake is worth about $186 million as of Tuesday’s close.

The offering follows an 11% runup in the stock since Sept. 17, when Manchester United reported higher quarterly revenue from the same period last year amid a return to full capacity at home games. The stock climbed a total of 17% this year as of Tuesday’s close on reopening momentum and the team’s acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bank of America Corp. is serving as underwriter for the deal.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.