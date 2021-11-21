(Bloomberg) -- Manchester United Plc sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a string of poor results that culminated in Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Watford.

Former midfielder Michael Carrick, who is part of the coaching staff, will take charge of the team while the club searches for an interim manager for the remainder of the season, the club said in a statement Sunday.

Manchester United, which has won a record 20 English top-flight titles, lost five of its past seven matches under Solskjaer. A former Norwegian international who played for the club as a striker under Sir Alex Ferguson, Solskjaer returned as manager in 2018 following the departure of Jose Mourinho but failed to win any trophies during his tenure.

“Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision,” the club said in the statement. “While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.”

