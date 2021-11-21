(Bloomberg) -- Manchester United has decided to part company with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a run of five defeats in seven Premier League matches left the club seventh in the championship, The Athletic reported.

After a shock 4-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday, the Glazer family decided the club should begin negotiating the terms for Solskjaer’s departure, the report said.

Solskjaer signed an initial three-year deal in March 2019, and signed another three-year contract in July.

