(Bloomberg) -- A billionaire who refused to abide by the demise of off-road-worthy British SUVs is padding out his lineup with an electric option.

Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Automotive offered a first look Friday at the Fusilier, a sport utility vehicle smaller than the Grenadier 4x4 that the closely held company started selling early last year. Ineos will develop the model along with major auto supplier Magna International Inc., with production expected to start in 2027.

Ratcliffe, the petrochemical mogul who paid $1.3 billion late last year for a 25% stake in Manchester United, plans to offer both a battery-only version of the Fusilier and a range-extender option. With the latter, a small gasoline engine will power a generator that keeps the battery charged.

“If you’re in the automotive world, you’ve got a responsibility to try and improve the world’s carbon footprint,” Ratcliffe said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “We are fully in — it’s a proper vehicle and the volumes will be quite high.”

Read More: Ineos Needs Policymakers on Board for Hydrogen Ride

Whereas the Grenadier was born out of Ratcliffe’s desire to fill the void left by Land Rover retiring the original Defender, the Fusilier looks more like a Mercedes-Benz G-Class fighter. Ineos expects to confirm details on the powertrains and launch timing by autumn of this year.

The Fusilier will be priced below the Grenadier, which starts at £64,500 ($81,700). While Ineos unveiled a hydrogen fuel cell demonstration version of the SUV in July of last year, the company is holding off on potentially bringing the vehicle to market until refueling infrastructure is in place.

Ratcliffe is spending serious money on the automotive venture, having scaled up its workforce to around 1,500 employees. Ineos reached a deal in late 2020 to acquire a factory in Hambach, France, from Mercedes and began producing the Grenadier there roughly two years later.

Magna will manufacture the Fusilier for Ineos alongside models including the G-Class at its plant in Graz, Austria.

--With assistance from Francine Lacqua.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.