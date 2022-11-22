Nov 22, 2022
Manchester United Says Cristiano Ronaldo Is Leaving the Team
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Manchester United said Tuesday that the club and world-renowned soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo came to a mutual agreement for Ronaldo to leave the organization.
Ronaldo’s departure takes place “with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement.
“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford,” a team statement reads. “Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”
Last week, ESPN reported that Manchester United hired lawyers to explore the possibility of whether Ronaldo, 37, breached the terms of his contract following his viral interview with UK pundit Piers Morgan.
In the interview, published in The Sun, Ronaldo said he felt “betrayed” by Manchester United and added he felt as if he was being forced out of the club by team manager Erik Ten Hag “but also by two or three other people.”
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.