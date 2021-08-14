(Bloomberg) -- Manchester United Plc said it’s signed Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane in a deal that will keep the 28-year-old at the U.K. soccer club until June 2025.

It announced the transfer on its website on Saturday before the team’s opening match of the new Premier League season with Leeds United. Terms weren’t disclosed.

Sky Sports reported that the fee is about 41 million pounds ($57 million), including add-ons.

The French World Cup winner, who’ll wear the number 19 shirt, is Manchester United’s third signing this summer after Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for 85 million euros and former Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

