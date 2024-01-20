(Bloomberg) -- Manchester United tapped Omar Berrada as chief executive officer, hiring him away from the company that includes crosstown rival Manchester City in a bid to return to title-winning glory.

The club didn’t immediately announce a start date for Berrada. His arrival follows British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s purchase of a 25% stake in the club through his Ineos Group chemical conglomerate in December, after the Glazer family sold a minority stake.

“It is our stated ambition to re-establish Manchester United as a title-winning club,” Manchester United said in a statement. Berrada is joining to help achieve that goal “at the summit of English, European and world football.”

Berrada is chief football operations officer for City Football Group, overseeing 11 clubs on five continents. He previously had senior roles at FC Barcelona.

Manchester United, whose past icons include David Beckham and Bobby Charlton, has lost dominance since winning its last Premier League championship title in 2013. Manchester City FC, which was taken over by Abu Dhabi investors in 2008, has won the league six times since 2013, including the last three seasons.

