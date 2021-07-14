(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said Wednesday that he’s not yet on board with the $3.5 trillion tax and spending deal that Senate Budget Committee Democrats reached late Tuesday night but he’s “open” to reviewing it once more details are available.

Manchin is a pivotal vote in the 50-50 Senate and his support will be key to passage of legislation to enact major parts of President Joe Biden’s agenda with Republicans united in opposition. He said he wants to make sure the bill is fully paid for and that any tax increases won’t make the U.S. less competitive on the global stage.

Manchin added that he has not seen the plan and was not consulted on it. House Budget Chair John Yarmuth, a Kentucky Democrat, also said he is waiting to see more details before commenting on it. They spoke hours before Biden is set to meet with Senate Democrats at lunch to discuss the agreement.

“We are going to have to pay for all this,” Manchin said, adding that he also is concerned about government debt and the risk of inflation.

Manchin has said he is willing to revisiting the Trump tax cuts but that when it comes to raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, as Biden has proposed, he would prefer a 25% rate in order to keep the U.S. competitive

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said Wednesday that the Budget Committee plan is a strong start toward developing legislation, while acknowledging “there’s a long road ahead of us.”

