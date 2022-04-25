(Bloomberg) -- Joe Manchin, a key Democrat in the U.S. Senate, said he’s spoken to Michael Barr, President Joe Biden’s choice to be the U.S. Federal Reserve chief banking supervisor, and so far doesn’t see a problem with his nomination.

“Michael Barr seems to be very solid,” Manchin told reporters. “I’ve talked to him one time, I’m going to meet with him.”

The West Virginian, whose vote is critical in the 50-50 Senate, opposed Sarah Bloom Raskin, Biden’s first pick for the job, over her advocacy for climate regulations. She then withdrew her name from consideration.

“She’s a very good person, very upfront,” he said of Raskin. But he added that he was “scared to death that we were going to start picking winners and losers” though the banking system.

Manchin said he didn’t have that concern in his conversation with Barr, though he has yet to endorse him.

Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown predicted Barr would get confirmed quickly and said he planned to schedule a hearing as soon as he gets Barr’s paperwork.

