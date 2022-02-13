(Bloomberg) -- Senator Joe Manchin said the Federal Reserve needs to “stop pussyfooting around” and “tackle inflation head-on,” renewing his call for the central bank to act against the fastest pace of price increases since the early 1980s.

The West Virginia Democrat has warned for months about the impact of U.S. government spending on inflation. In December, he pulled the plug on negotiations on President Joe Biden’s plan for expanded social programs and tax increases, citing rising prices among his concerns.

He’s a crucial voice in the U.S. Senate, which is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote if all Democrats hold together.

