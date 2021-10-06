(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Senator Joe Manchin will block any effort to carve out an exception to the chamber’s filibuster rule to bypass Republican opposition to raising the federal debt limit.

Some other Democrats say they would support modifying the filibuster to deal with the debt ceiling, but Manchin’s opposition shuts down any chances of using that tactic.

“We are not going to default as a country,” Manchin said. But the West Virginia Democrat called any speculation that he would give way on the filibuster “theatrics.”

Manchin also said he’s sticking with his $1.5 trillion limit for a tax and spending plan that his party is trying to negotiate, leaving moderate and progressive Democrats still far from any agreement.

