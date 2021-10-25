(Bloomberg) -- Senator Joe Manchin said Monday Democrats should be able to reach a deal this week on a framework for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda.

Manchin said he hasn’t moved on his insistence that the overall price tag for the tax and spending package be limited to $1.5 trillion rather that the $3.5 trillion originally set out by Democrats. And he indicated all the details won’t be done this week.

“Having it finished with all the ‘t’s’ and ‘i’s’ and everything crossed and dotted will be difficult from the Senate side because we have an awful lot of text to go through,” Manchin said. “But as far as conceptually, we should. I think a framework should be.”

The West Virginia Democrat said he is open to replacing Biden’s plan for tax increases for corporations and high-earners with a so-called billionaires tax on assets. That has been part of the discussions since Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema signaled her opposition to the original tax hike plan.

Manchin is a pivotal player in negotiations on the tax and spending package and a key vote in the 50-50 Senate. He met on Sunday with Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in an effort to break a months-long stalemate.

Biden said Monday he hopes to get an agreement on the plan, which also includes measures to address climate change, before he leaves Thursday for summits in Europe.

