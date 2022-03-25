(Bloomberg) -- Senator Joe Manchin said Friday he will support President Joe Biden’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, making her confirmation all but certain.

The West Virginia Democrat’s announcement suggests the Senate Democratic caucus will be unified in backing Jackson.

Manchin’s support has been critical for confirming Biden’s nominees in the 50-50 Senate, where Democrats only have a majority by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris’s ability to break ties. The conservative Democrat’s opposition has sunk multiple Biden nominations, including his budget pick Neera Tanden and, more recently, Federal Reserve nominee Sarah Bloom Raskin.

Manchin has voted consistently, however, for Biden’s judicial nominees.

Jackson, who would be the first Black woman on the high court, fielded two full days of questioning from the Senate Judiciary Committee this week. Senate Democratic leaders want to hold the confirmation vote by early next month.

After meeting with Jackson, “considering her record, and closely monitoring her testimony and questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, I have determined I intend to vote for her nomination to serve on the Supreme Court,” Manchin said in a statement.

Manchin added that Jackson’s “wide array of experiences in varying sectors of our judicial system have provided Judge Jackson a unique perspective that will serve her well on our nation’s highest court.”

Manchin also said in the statement that “Judge Jackson and her family spend a great deal of time in West Virginia and her deep love of our state and commitment to public service were abundantly clear.”

