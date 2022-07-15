(Bloomberg) -- Senator Joe Manchin said he put the brakes on the Democrats’ tax and climate agenda to wait for inflation data for July and to see what the Federal Reserve does next, but he is willing to reconsider moving ahead in September

The West Virginia Democrat said Friday he told Majority Leader Chuck Schumer he wouldn’t agree to go forward with the legislation before the August recess.

“I said, Chuck, can we just wait until the inflation figures come out in July,” Manchin said “Talkline with Hoppy Kercheval” on West Virginia broadcast station MetroNews. “He took that as no, I guess.”

There are parts of the package he’d be willing to consider legislation to lower prescription drug prices and extend enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Sept. 30 is the hard deadline for Democrats to use the fast-track budget process to try to ram such a bill through the Senate without Republican support. Pushing action closer to the election likely makes it harder to pass any controversial tax increases through the narrowly controlled House.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.