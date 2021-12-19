(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Senator Joe Manchin effectively killed chances that President Joe Biden’s economic agenda will pass Congress early next year, saying he won’t vote for legislation.

“If I can’t go home and explain it to the people of West Virginia, I can’t vote for it. And I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t,” Manchin said on “Fox News Sunday.” “This is a no on this legislation.”

