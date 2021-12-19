(Bloomberg) -- Senator Joe Manchin said he won’t support U.S. President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion economic agenda as it stands, saying his party hasn’t made real changes to the legislation during negotiations.

“I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation,” he said on Fox News Sunday, arguing that the costs associated with the social spending and climate plan haven’t been genuinely reduced and inflation could make them worse. “I just can’t. I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there.”

Democrats had been hoping to pass the wide-ranging legislation before Christmas, but the West Virginia Democrat -- the most conservative member of his party -- has been standing in the way, despite direct talks with the president.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.