Manchin Says No to New Tax Hikes, Climate Spending in Biden Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Senator Joe Manchin told Democratic leaders Thursday that he would not support an economic package that contains new spending on climate measures or new tax increases, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The West Virginia Democrat’s decision is a colossal blow to President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda just months before midterm congressional elections that will determine control of both chambers.

Manchin told Majority Leader Chuck Schumer he’s only willing to support legislation to lower prescription drug prices and extend enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, the people said.

That leaves Democrats in a position of accepting a much skinnier package shorn of nearly all of their long-term ambitions from a year ago, or getting nothing.

A number of Senate Democrats have said it’s critical to get a bill this month that would lower inflation, with prescription drug prices both a politically popular item and one they are united on.

Yet the loss of plans to tax wealthy people and corporations, extend the solvency of Medicare, and other provisions to reduce the deficit and tackle carbon emissions while bolstering renewable energy, will be a bitter pill for many Democrats on Capitol Hill and at the White House.

Just days ago, Manchin and Schumer were negotiating over hundreds of billions in spending on measures designed to fight climate change, including some tax breaks for renewable energy, electric vehicles and other clean power sources.

Manchin’s refusal was reported earlier by the Washington Post.

Progress had bogged down on the bill, including the climate portion and a plan to increase taxes on the wealthy and corporations, before a self-imposed deadline set Schumer to vote on the measure before the August recess.

The move comes seven months after Manchin killed Biden’s plans for a grand economic bill totaling some $2 trillion and including many progressive priorities.

The White House declined to comment. Representatives of Manchin and Schumer didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

