(Bloomberg) -- Senator Joe Manchin said he would push to repeal parts of the Inflation Reduction Act that he claims could raise the national debt.

Manchin, who played a key role in the IRA being signed into law last year, said President Joe Biden is attempting to enforce the bill’s environmental provisions at an ever-increasing cost.

“I’m going to repeal sections of what they’re trying to expand on,” Manchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, Monday. “They’re trying to expand the bill beyond what we wanted.”

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the cost of some energy-related tax credits has ballooned to $570 billion from $270 billion due to how the administration is enacting the bill, Manchin said.

“I’m just so tired of all of us as Americans are getting games played,” he said.

Biden is under increasing pressure to come to an agreement on raising the debt ceiling to avoid default. Manchin is the only Democrat in the chamber who isn’t calling for Congress to pass an increase of the ceiling with no strings attached, depriving Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of a key vote.

The US will not default, but should focus on how to reduce its debt, Manchin said.

