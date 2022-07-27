(Bloomberg) -- Senator Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat at the center of negotiations over an economic-policy bill, said he opposes changes to the state and local tax deduction, dealing a blow to House Democrats seeking to expand the writeoff.

“Our tax code should not favor red-state or blue-state elites with loopholes like SALT,” Manchin said in a statement Wednesday using the acronym for the tax break.

Excluding an expansion of the $10,000 SALT deduction is likely to cause problems with several House Democrats, who have said their support of any tax-code changes is contingent on raising the cap. The tax break is politically important in high-tax areas including New York, New Jersey and California, where taxpayers frequently pay tens of thousands of dollars in local levies.

Manchin -- whose vote is vital in the 50-50 Senate given united Republican opposition to the broader fiscal package -- instead called for a focus on “closing unfair loopholes like carried interest,” a reference to a tax break used by hedge fund managers.

“Through the enforcement of a fair tax code, we can use the revenue to cut the deficit and lower the cost of health care for working families and small businesses,” Manchin said.

Corporate Tax

News on Manchin’s views on taxes came in a statement Wednesday saying he had reached a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on a tax, climate and health proposal. Earlier this month, Manchin had said he wanted to only pursue a narrow bill dealing with drug prices and Affordable Care Act premiums.

Manchin’s Wednesday statement also said that he supports a 15% corporate minimum tax for the largest US companies.

Raising the $10,000 SALT cap has been a key priority for Senator Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, as well as several House members including Tom Suozzi of New York and Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey.

Democrats can’t lose any votes in the Senate and can only afford a few defectors in the House.

A spokesperson for for Menendez didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about Manchin’s statement.

