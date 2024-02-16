(Bloomberg) -- West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin announced he is foregoing a 2024 presidential run, after speculation that he would present a centrist alternative to President Joe Biden and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump.

“I will not be seeking a third-party run. I will not be involved in a presidential run,” Manchin said Friday during a speech in West Virginia. “I am not going to be a deal-breaker, if you will, a spoiler, or whatever you want to call it. I just don’t think it’s the right time.”

“Democracy is at stake right now,” he said.

A conservative Democrat, Manchin was the decisive vote on some of Biden’s most significant legislative accomplishments but blocked many others. The 76-year-old senator flirted with a potential independent presidential bid that threatened to draw independent and third-party voters and could have played a spoiler role if he took more votes from Biden than from Trump, Biden’s likely rival in the general election.

Interest in Manchin and other potential third-party contenders grew with polls showing that many Americans are unenthusiastic about another contest between Biden and Trump.

