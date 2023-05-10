(Bloomberg) -- Senator Joe Manchin vowed to oppose President Joe Biden’s nominees to fill key positions at the US Environmental Protection Agency over its forthcoming plan to limit greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

The proposed regulations, scheduled to be unveiled Thursday, are part of an administration agenda “designed to kill the fossil industry by a thousand cuts,” Manchin said in a statement Wednesday.

Manchin, a moderate Democrat from the coal- and gas-rich state of West Virginia, is an influential player in the narrowly divided Senate. His decision to withdraw support from Biden’s EPA nominees could be enough to block some of their confirmations.

“This administration is determined to advance its radical climate agenda and has made it clear they are hellbent on doing everything in their power to regulate coal and gas-fueled power plants out of existence,” Manchin said. “I will oppose all EPA nominees until they halt their government overreach.”

Manchin’s threat is the latest salvo in his battle with the Biden administration over its energy and environmental policies. Manchin has sparred with administration officials over the government’s implementation of provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act intended to force the sale of new oil and gas leases and require electric vehicles to use US-made components to qualify for tax credits.

“The president stands by his well qualified nominees to do the important work of the EPA, which includes protecting our kids from dangerous air pollution and contaminated water,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One.

The EPA’s coming proposal is set to establish rate-based limits on greenhouse gas emissions from coal and natural gas-fired power plants rooted in an agency determination that carbon capture technology represents the “best system of emission reduction” at the sites. Under that approach, states and utilities could seek to stay below the limits by installing carbon capture equipment or through other means, including shuttering sites and adding renewable resources.

Representatives of the EPA did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

--With assistance from Jenny Leonard.

(Adds comment from White House press secretary.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.