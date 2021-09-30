(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Senator Joe Manchin wants the tax and social spending bill that would encompass the bulk of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda whacked back to $1.5 trillion -- less than half the outline written by congressional Democrats.

Manchin told reporters Thursday that $1.5 trillion remains his so-called topline for the bill, as he had outlined in a memo over the summer. The West Virginia moderate said Democrats could then campaign on the rest of the items in the current $3.5 trillion draft package during the November 2022 midterm elections.

Progressive Democrats have argued that they already compromised on the “reconciliation” bill, which spans spending on health, education and climate initiatives. Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders had originally aimed for $6 trillion.

In a memo dated July 28 made public Thursday, Manchin also called, as a basis for the outline of the social-spending bill, to wait until the Federal Reserve ended its quantitative easing policy. Since that list of demands was made, Congress passed -- with Manchin’s vote -- the budget resolution outline the memo was addressing. The Fed has also now signaled that it will soon start phasing out its asset-purchase program.

Manchin’s summer memo was first reported by Politico. In that document, he asked that Congress wait until Oct. 1 to begin debate on the spending package and not disburse any funds until after all money from the $1.9 trillion Covid-relief package enacted in March was spent.

Schumer’s Acknowledgement

Manchin has recently been distributing his summer memo to Senate colleagues, in response to criticism that he hasn’t clearly declared the changes he seeks in the reconciliation package.

The July memorandum between Manchin and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer was confirmed by a Senate aide. The aide stressed Schumer hadn’t agreed to the positions that Manchin set, and had merely acknowledged them.

Manchin and Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have been key holdouts on the spending package. Manchin also said any new programs should be means-tested and that the tax offsets should include elimination of the carried-interest provision that especially benefits private equity firms. That element has been backed by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, while the House Ways and Means Committee proposed a severe stricture on the carried-interest measure.

The West Virginia Democrat has publicly called on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to end the central bank’s quantitative easing program.

