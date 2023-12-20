(Bloomberg) -- Mandarin Oriental will open its first luxury spa hotel in Budapest at a landmark property owned by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s son-in-law.

The historic but dated Gellert Hotel, built in Art Nouveau style on the bank of the Danube river, will be renamed Mandarin Oriental Gellert after its renovation, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The hotel, adjacent to one of the best-known spas in Budapest, will have 143 guestrooms and suites when it’s slated to open in 2027. Mandarin said it will offer wellness areas that will blend its Asian therapies with Hungary’s own spa culture.

The international hotel collaboration is the latest by BDPST Group, the firm owned by Istvan Tiborcz, who’s built one of the biggest luxury hotel portfolios in Hungary under his father-in-law’s more than decade-old rule.

