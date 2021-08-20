As COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to rise and restrictions ease across the country, Corporate Canada is encouraging their staff to get vaccinated. However, many companies appear to hold back on mandating jabs for employees who want to return to the workplace, according to comments obtained by BNN Bloomberg after polling all the companies in the TSX 60 on their vaccination plans.

Below is a list of the various vaccination policies employed by those companies. BNN Bloomberg will continue to update this tracker when it receives more information from companies polled on their policies.

Toronto-Dominion Bank: The bank will require its staff to show proof of an approved COVID-19 vaccine if they plan to re-enter the workplace on Nov. 1. "This is the right thing to do to protect the health and safety of everyone who is working in TD locations, and we are encouraged that many other organizations have taken similar measure," according to a memo provided to BNN Bloomberg. TD Bank said it will have "additional protocols" for its staff who are not fully vaccinated, or have not disclosed their vaccination status. Those protocols include completing a learning module about the benefits of vaccination, mandatory COVID-19 rapid testing, and the wearing of a face covering at all times.

Royal Bank of Canada: An internal memo from the bank's human resources head said it will require all employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31 to work on its premises. "COVID-19 is an evolving issue and, with locations in 36 countries with different regulations, we recognize there are global differences in vaccine deployment efforts and access, and that some employees are not able to get the vaccine. We will be working through our approach with these situations in mind," the memo said.

Bank of Montreal: The bank will require all North American staff and contractors who are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine to be inoculated by Oct. 31 in order to work in a BMO location, according to an internal memo sent to BNN Bloomberg. Staff members who do not get vaccinated will be required to complete twice-a-week COVID-19 testing and comply with alternative health and safety measures to enter a BMO office, the memo said.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce​: The bank said in an internal memo that it strongly encourages its staff to get vaccinated and will require employees to do so by Oct. 31 in order to return to the office. It did not specify what measures will be introduced for unvaccinated staff members.

Bank of Nova Scotia: The bank's head of human resources sent its staff a memo stating that it is "moving in the direction of making vaccinations mandatory" for its Canadian staff by this fall and is strongly encouraging its employees to get vaccinated. "Mandatory vaccines, along with testing, will be a key part in making our workplaces safer and supporting Canada’s economic recovery," the memo said. Staff will be asked to fill out an anonymous survey to detail their vaccination status and provide feedback to the bank. "Given the size and the diverse nature of our operations, implementing mandatory vaccinations will be a complex undertaking and we will communicate as much as we can while this work continues."

National Bank of Canada​: A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment on its vaccination policies for its staff.

Emera Inc.: The Halifax-based company said it is not mandating vaccinations at this time, but is "strongly encouraging all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19," according to a company spokesperson.

Nutrien Ltd.: A spokesperson told BNN Bloomberg that the company’s Calgary office is open for staff who want to return and is "strongly encouraging" its employees to be vaccinated but has not made that mandatory. The spokesperson added that Nutrien is monitoring the situation and will make future policy decisions accordingly based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and regional data.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.: The Vancouver-based precious metals streaming company is not mandating COVID-19 vaccination for employees to return to office; but it will require staff to be fully vaccinated if they are travelling on business. A company spokesperson said all staff are either fully vaccinated or scheduled to be shortly.

Cameco Corp.: The uranium miner said it is collecting vaccination information from workers at its North American locations with a goal to have at least 90 per cent of its staff fully vaccinated for COVID-19 across all of its facilities, offices and operations. "Workers who remain unvaccinated, or who choose not to disclose their status, will continue to face heightened precautions and requirements," said a company spokesperson.

As a federally regulated company, Cameco is also monitoring details of the government’s announcement on the eve of the election campaign that all public servants and workers in federally regulated industries will need to be vaccinated, the spokesperson said. It will continue to review various policies and laws to determine how it can further increase vaccination rates for its staff.

Bausch Health Companies Ltd.: A company spokesperson said that they "strongly encourage" their employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine, other than those who are unable to do so for religious or medical reasons.

Constellation Software Inc.: A company spokesperson told BNN Bloomberg that: "Constellation is a conglomerate of hundreds of autonomously run software companies across the globe. Such policies will be set by the individual companies.

Magna Inc.: The auto parts maker said that its position on vaccinations for staff is that it is a "personal choice", according to a company spokesperson.

Canopy Growth Corp.​​: The pot giant told BNN Bloomberg that it implemented "several mitigation measures" to reduce the risk of COVID-19, without providing specifics. A company spokesperson said it will continue to follow government and public health guidance and "strongly" encourages its staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Sun Life Financial​ Inc.: Canada's second-largest insurer said in an internal memo that staff who wish to work in an office must attest to being fully vaccinated before entering in addition to maintaining physical distancing and mask requirements. Sun Life also said it plans to expand seating capacity in its offices to 25 per cent this fall for those who wish to return.

Inter Pipeline Ltd​: A spokesperson said the Calgary-based company will "continue to assess and evaluate options" in terms of vaccination requirements for its staff.

Enbridge Inc.​: A company spokesperson said that the Calgary-based energy company's vaccination policies are "evolving" and it is looking to Health Canada and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the U.S. for further guidance.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.​: The country's second-largest railroad operator is not making vaccinations mandatory for employees. A company spokesperson said CP Rail is "engaging with government officials to discuss the federal government's recent announcement concerning mandatory vaccines for employees in federally regulated industries."

Teck Resources Ltd.​: The company is "strongly encouraging" its employees who are medically able to do so to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but is not requiring mandatory vaccination at this time, a spokesperson said. "Teck would strongly support a clear directive from government confirming that employers may require vaccination as a condition of employment, subject to accommodation for bona fide human rights or medical reasons." The company is also giving its staff an additional day of paid leave to get vaccinated.

Kinross Gold Corp.: The Toronto-based gold miner is strongly encouraging its staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine but is not requiring staff to be vaccinated in order to return to its head office, a company spokesperson said. Kinross said it will continue to monitor the government's approach on vaccinations and is exploring increased safety measures for unvaccinated staff.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.​: The miner said it is monitoring recommendations made by public health authorities and that it has developed campaigns to inform Canadian staff about COVID-19 vaccines and their benefits, a company spokesperson said. The spokesperson did not specify if Agnico plans to mandate vaccinations for staff, but said that it is assisting employees who are working in remote mines in northern Canada with booking first and second dose appointments in their own home province.