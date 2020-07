Mandela Daughter Who Served as Ambassador to Denmark Has Died

(Bloomberg) --

Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of former South African President Nelson Mandela and anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died, the government said.

The 59-year-old ambassador to Denmark died in the early hours of Monday morning, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement. It didn’t provide details on the cause of death.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.