Mandiant Jumps on Report That Google Is in Talks to Buy It

(Bloomberg) -- Mandiant Inc. soared as much as 20% after the Information reported that Google is in talks to acquire the cybersecurity company, which also had drawn interest from Microsoft Corp.

The deal would be Google’s second-largest transaction ever, the Information said, citing an unidentified person with knowledge of the talks. Bloomberg reported last month that Microsoft was in discussions with Mandiant, which has a market value of more than $5 billion.

Mandiant became a stand-alone company last year when FireEye Inc. sold its security-product business for $1.2 billion to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group. FireEye had acquired Mandiant in 2013.

The stock climbed as high as $23.33 on Monday, marking the biggest intraday gain since Feb. 8, when the Microsoft talks were reported.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.