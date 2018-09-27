(Bloomberg) -- A Manhattan art dealer who admitted to playing fast and loose with works by Pablo Picasso and Edgar Degas to rip off collectors and hide his financial failure was sentenced to 18 months behind bars.

Ezra Chowaiki, who was the face of Chowaiki & Co. Fine Art Ltd. on Park Avenue before its bankruptcy filing last year, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan. The disgraced dealer pleaded guilty in May and agreed to forfeit $16 million and 25 works of art.

Chowaiki, 49, had faced as long as 20 years in prison for wire fraud, though prosecutors agreed to recommend a term of four to five years. He sought leniency from the judge by saying he suffered from "prolonged depression" as his business began to crumble after years of hard work.

"Unable to come to terms with the idea that everything he had spent his life building was collapsing, he engaged in fraudulent and criminal conduct," his lawyer said a court filing before the hearing. "Still, acting with delusion, he persuaded himself at the time that he would pay back” the money.

Rakoff also ordered Chowaiki to pay $12.9 million in restitution.

The gallery operator’s arrest last year stunned the New York art world and left collectors scrambling to file claims in the bankruptcy case. The government is still attempting to return dozens of works to their rightful owners, some of whom have made competing claims.

Art Market

The fraud "caused far-reaching disruptions in the broader art market that continue to be felt far beyond this criminal case," the government said in a court filing before the hearing. A "significant sentence"is needed to "restore confidence and trust in the market," the U.S. said.

Prosecutors said Chowaiki ripped off at least a half dozen art dealers with sham transactions in which some victims were led to believe they were buying stakes in fine art earmarked for quick resale. Other victims left works at his gallery on consignment and never got them back, including one collector who lost a $1.2 million painting, prosecutors said.

Bankrupt Manhattan Art Gallery Accused of Defrauding Clients

Chowaiki’s scams have helped expose the murkier side of fine-art financing. Such deals often aim to turn a quick profit on famous works, but complex valuations and ownership structures can leave investors burned, especially when a seller’s good reputation is substituted for proper due diligence.

Chowaiki, who lives in Manhattan, opened the gallery in 2004 with partners, and was the minority owner. The criminal case followed three civil suits in November accusing him of the same types of frauds, as well as a lawsuit by Sotheby’s Inc. seeking repayment over a botched deal.

A review of the gallery’s bankruptcy documents by the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed it had less than $300,000 in assets and almost $12 million in claims by dozens of dealers, including six victims in the criminal case, according to the complaint.

For now, the dispute is shifting to fights between various entities challenging the government’s attempt to forfeit works that Chowaiki misused. Piedmont Capital LLC, for example, urged a judge to let it keep works including Picasso’s 1968 Le Clown and Takashi Murakami’s 2004 Jellyfish Eyes, which it says it has a right to because Chowaiki never repaid a $300,000 loan from 2017 that had the art works as collateral.

The case is U.S. v. Chowaiki, 1:18-cr-00323, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

