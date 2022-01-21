(Bloomberg) -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg stressed the importance of addressing gun violence in an interview Friday with Bloomberg Television.

Bragg, who has been under fire over a memo he issued foreswearing prosecutions of certain crimes, said street crime will be a top priority for his office, including the “real crisis” of shootings in the city. He said he hopes to use gun-tracing technologies and go after the “drivers” of violence.

The former federal prosecutor, who took office at the beginning of the year, also said he would expand resources devoted to hate crimes and domestic violence.

