(Bloomberg) -- Manhattan’s top state prosecutor criticized the U.S. Justice Department for supporting Donald Trump’s “extravagant” position that he, his companies and business associates are immune from criminal investigation.

District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. responded to a U.S. court filing on Wednesday supporting Trump’s request for a delay in enforcing a grand jury subpoena seeking tax filings and other documents from his accountants, Mazars USA LLP. Trump sued Vance and Mazars last month trying to block the subpoena, which seeks evidence in an investigation of hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

The Justice Department came into the suit in support of Trump, asking for a delay to allow his lawyers to address the “weighty constitutional issues” involved in the case. The government didn’t specifically endorse Trump’s broad claims for immunity from investigation for himself, his businesses and his business associates. Justice Department lawyers also supported Trump’s argument that the case should be decided in federal court rather than state court, where Vance argued it should be heard.

Under a deal worked out between Trump’s personal attorneys and Vance’s office, Trump’s accountants must turn over documents to prosecutors beginning on Oct. 7, or two days after a judge rules on the president’s request to block the subpoena, whichever comes first. But that won’t apply if U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan blocks the request.

Vance’s office called the Justice Department’ position “audacious.”

“For more than a year, DOJ prosecutors in this very district conducted a highly publicized grand jury investigation into some of the very same transactions and actors that have been reported to be at issue in this matter,” lawyers from Vance’s office said in the letter, referring to a U.S. probe into the payments.

Federal prosecutors brought criminal charges against former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty and is now serving time in prison.

Dawn Dearden, a spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, the chief federal prosecutor in Manhattan, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the letter.

To contact the reporter on this story: Bob Van Voris in federal court in Manhattan at rvanvoris@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.