(Bloomberg) -- Manhattan district attorney candidate Tali Farhadian Weinstein donated $8.2 million to her own campaign in the last few weeks, putting more money behind her bid than all of her seven opponents combined and more than any of the candidates running for New York mayor, according to public records.

The wife of Saba Capital co-founder Boaz Weinstein, Farhadian Weinstein had already outstripped others vying to be Manhattan’s top prosecutor in terms of fundraising. Her recent gifts, made between May 20 and June 7, put her campaign total near $12.8 million. Alvin Bragg, her closest competitor for money ahead of the June 22 Democratic primary, has raised less than $1.8 million. In deep-blue New York, the winner of the Democratic primaries are almost certain to win in November.

It’s a staggering amount for a district attorney race. In the race for City Hall, the most well-funded candidate, former Citigroup executive Ray McGuire, has raised a little under $12 million, while Eric Adams and Andrew Yang have each raised less than $5 million. Much of the spending in the mayoral race has been through super PACs though.

Several of Farhadian Weinstein’s opponents criticized her campaign spending, some of which has gone to a flurry of television ads. Progressive candidate Tahanie Aboushi suggesting she was trying to buy her way into office.

Jennifer Blatus, a spokeswoman for Farhadian Weinstein’s campaign, didn’t have an immediate comment.

The race for district attorney comes as New York is confronting rising crime but also calls for a more equitable approach to law enforcement following the deaths of several Black people at police hands. The winner may also have to deal with the trial of the century. Former President Donald Trump has been under investigation by current District Attorney Cyrus Vance, and the New York Times reported on Tuesday night that charges against Trump’s longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, could be imminent.

Farhadian Weinstein is running as a “progressive prosecutor” who will bring social and racial justice reforms to the district attorney’s office while still being tough on crime. A Yale Law School graduate, Rhodes Scholar and Supreme Court clerk, she worked in the Obama Justice Department as counsel to Attorney General Eric Holder, who has featured prominently in her ads, and more recently as a federal prosecutor in Brooklyn and general counsel to District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. She’s won endorsements of both the conservative New York Post and liberal Daily News.

She has also attracted financial support from hedge fund heavyweights like David Einhorn, Bill Ackman and Jason Mudrick, according to state records. Farhadian Weinstein has insisted the financial support of billionaires won’t sway her from prosecuting Wall Street crimes.

Stephen Gillers, a New York University law professor, said he found Farhadian Weinstein’s campaign spending “troubling,” noting that $8.2 million buys a lot of media and turnout in a primary race that could be decided by a small number of voters.

“Given her impressive credentials and endorsements, she might have won without her cash infusion.” Gillers said. “But if she does win, it will look very much like she bought the victory. That will be unfortunate.”

