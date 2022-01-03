(Bloomberg) -- The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has closed its investigation of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s decisions involving Covid patients and nursing homes in 2020, according to a lawyer for Cuomo.

“I was contacted today by the head of the Elder Care Unit from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office who informed me they have closed its investigation involving the Executive Chamber and nursing homes,” Elkan Abramowitz, a lawyer representing Cuomo, said in a statement Monday.

A spokesman for Alvin Bragg, the new Manhattan District Attorney, did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

As the pandemic raged through New York in early 2020, Cuomo made several controversial decisions, including one that prevented nursing homes from refusing to accept individuals who had been discharged from hospitals after being treated for Covid. The former governor was also accused of hiding the number of nursing-home deaths from the general public.

“I was told that after a thorough investigation -- as we have said all along -- there was no evidence to suggest that any laws were broken,” Abramowitz said.

