U.S. Urges China to Act Responsibly in Crisis: Evergrande Update
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. wants China to act “responsibly” when it comes to addressing the impact of China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis.
Like thousands of eateries across Sydney, Bistecca, near the famous Opera House, went from packing in diners to “zero trade” in June as Australia’s biggest city endured one of the world’s strictest Covid lockdowns after an outbreak of the delta variant.
Activist investor Elliott Investment Management has built a position in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. and is pushing for the real estate investment trust to launch a strategic review that includes a potential sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter.
Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd., controlled by a long-time backer of embattled developer China Evergrande Group, offered to take the company private after the stock plunged to an 18-year low.
Oct 5, 2021
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A Manhattan doorman sold illegally trafficked firearms from the Midtown building where he worked, New York prosecutors said.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Tuesday announced charges against Roberto Carmona, who worked at 423 West 55th Street, and three Tennessee men who arranged for the guns to be smuggled into the city from the Southern state.
“Roberto Carmona allegedly used his job as a doorman to operate a highly illegal, one-man gun show out of the Midtown building where he worked – storing ammunition in his locker and selling multiple deadly weapons outside,” Vance said.
The building where Carmona worked is a 12-story office building, which counts among its tenants Related Management Co.
According to the indictment, Carmona sold about 80 guns, including 63 semiautomatic pistols and two assault rifles, to an undercover police detective. Operating both from the building where he worked and the one in Morningside Heights where he lived, he charged between $500 to $3,700 per firearm.
A lawyer for Carmona couldn’t immediately be identified.
