(Bloomberg) -- A Manhattan doorman sold illegally trafficked firearms from the Midtown building where he worked, New York prosecutors said.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Tuesday announced charges against Roberto Carmona, who worked at 423 West 55th Street, and three Tennessee men who arranged for the guns to be smuggled into the city from the Southern state.

“Roberto Carmona allegedly used his job as a doorman to operate a highly illegal, one-man gun show out of the Midtown building where he worked – storing ammunition in his locker and selling multiple deadly weapons outside,” Vance said.

The building where Carmona worked is a 12-story office building, which counts among its tenants Related Management Co.

According to the indictment, Carmona sold about 80 guns, including 63 semiautomatic pistols and two assault rifles, to an undercover police detective. Operating both from the building where he worked and the one in Morningside Heights where he lived, he charged between $500 to $3,700 per firearm.

A lawyer for Carmona couldn’t immediately be identified.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.