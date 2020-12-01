(Bloomberg) -- Manhattan’s federal courthouse has halted jury trials and in-person meetings until Jan. 15, citing Covid-19 concerns.

Starting Tuesday, civil proceedings and certain criminal matters will be held remotely, Chief Judge Colleen McMahon of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York wrote in an order. No new grand juries will be selected until Jan. 19, although existing grand juries can continue their work.

“This temporary curtailment of operations is required to preserve public health and safety in light of the recent spike in coronavirus cases, both nationally and within the Southern District of New York,” according to the order dated Monday.

The court previously halted jury trials in March, resuming them in September.

