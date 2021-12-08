(Bloomberg) -- Manhattan’s American Copper Buildings, a pair of luxury apartment towers, are being sold for roughly $850 million in one of New York’s biggest residential deals since the pandemic began, according to people familiar with the matter.

Owners JDS Developmennt Group and Baupost Group are in contract to sell the Murray Hill buildings to Manhattan-based Black Spruce Management, said people, who asked not to be named because the details are private. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022, the people said.

A Cushman & Wakefield team led by Doug Harmon and Adam Spies were the brokers for the transaction. Representatives for JDS and Baupost didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Black Spruce and Cushman declined to comment.

Manhattan’s rental market has bounced back after taking a major hit early in the pandemic as young people return and employers call workers back to offices.

The American Copper towers, located on the East River waterfront, are connected by a three-story bridge 300 feet (91 meters) in the air. The properties have about 600 market-rate and 160 rent-stabilized units.

