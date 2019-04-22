Manila Buildings Shake After Magnitude 6.3 Quake in Philippines

(Bloomberg) -- Buildings in Philippine capital Manila shook after an earthquake occurred 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of the city.

The quake was measured at 6.3 magnitude, according to a USGS statement.

Thousands of people were lining the major streets of Makati City and other business districts in Pasig and Taguig after many buildings ordered evacuation.

