(Bloomberg) -- Flights in and out of Manila were suspended on New Year’s day because of technical issues related to navigation, the Philippine Department of Transportation said.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines is putting in place emergency protocols to enable flights to resume as soon as possible, the Department of Transportation said in a Facebook post on Sunday. The Philippine Air Traffic Management Center experienced a power outage and loss of communication, Cebu Air Inc. said in a Facebook post.

Flight departures and arrivals will be rescheduled and passengers were advised to await instructions from the airlines, the transport department said. Philippine Airlines Inc. said a number of flights will be delayed or diverted, according to a Facebook post.

(Adds statement from Philippine Airlines in third paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.