(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved the suspension of government work and public-school classes in the country’s capital region of metropolitan Manila on Monday because of Typhoon Doksuri and a scheduled 72-hour transport strike.

Suspension of work in the private sector and classes in private schools has been left to their discretion, the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement on Saturday. Marcos, who assumed office in June 2022, is scheduled to hold his second State of the Nation Address on Monday.

The typhoon, which is named Egay in the Philippines, has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers (47 miles) an hour and gusts of up to 90 kilometers an hour, the local weather bureau Pagasa said in a report.

It’s forecast to intensify into a severe tropical storm in the next 12 hours and to peak at super typhoon category on Tuesday or Wednesday while over the Philippine Sea to the east of northern Luzon, Pagasa said. Metro Manila is located on the southwestern side of central Luzon.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.