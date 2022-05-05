(Bloomberg) -- While some researchers are finding previously unknown ways in which sleep makes us who we are, others are exploring the tricky ethics of dream manipulation and its potential for growth...or marketing.

On this episode of Bloomberg’s Prognosis, we dig into the science connecting the quality of our waking lives—as well as our emotional intelligence and even wisdom—to how much we sleep. But as with everything, this critical component to our lives and the dreams at its core are being increasingly manipulated to make money.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.