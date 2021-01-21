WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government say it is easing some of its COVID-19 restrictions in all areas except the northern health region.

Starting Saturday, non-essential retail stores will be allowed to open at 25 per cent capacity.

Barber shops, hair salons, reflexologists and some other personal services will also be able to open.

A ban on social visits in homes is also being eased.

Households will be allowed to designate two people who will be allowed to visit them in their homes.

The northern region will continue under existing restrictions because COVID-19 case numbers continue to be high.

Overall daily case counts have been trending down in the province.

