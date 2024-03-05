(Bloomberg) -- Foreign investors could be discouraged from investing in Nigeria after the country imposed a levy on expatriate workers, a body for manufacturers in the West African nation warned.

The levy is an “unwarranted and unprecedented addition to the cost of doing business,” the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria said in emailed statement. This is “already being perceived as a punishment imposed on foreign investors for daring to invest in Nigeria and indigenous companies for employing needed foreign nationals,” the industry group said.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu last week announced the commencement of an expatriate employment levy that will require firms to pay $15,000 yearly for the employment of every foreign worker at director level and $10,000 for workers on other levels.

The levy will come into effect from March 15 and is payable annually per staff. The government said the new fee will promote skills transfer, knowledge sharing and balanced economic growth.

The nation’s main manufacturers body disagrees. “It will deter multinational companies from either investing in Nigeria or setting up regional headquarters in the country,” the body said.

In recent months, Africa’s most populous nation and once biggest economy has seen the exit of some global conglomerates including Procter & Gamble, GSK Plc, Bayer AG and Sanofi SA. Their departures reflect an increasingly difficult operating environment compounded by a foreign exchange crisis, plus the declining purchasing power of consumers as runaway inflation eroded incomes.

While the expatriate levy would boost the government revenues, it will do more harm than good by significantly impacting the expatriate population in Nigeria and discouraging the inflow of the much-needed foreign direct investment required to drive growth,” Adewale Ajayi, an analyst at KPMG said in a report on its website.

It is “always important to find the right equilibrium between revenue generation and economic growth,” he said.

