OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 2.1 per cent to $59.2 billion in June, driven by production at auto assembly plants and higher sales of petroleum and coal products

The overall increase came as manufacturing sales increased for 13 of the 21 industries tracked.

In constant dollars, manufacturing sales rose 2.2 per cent to $49.1 billion in June, indicating a higher volume of goods sold.

The data came as Statistics Canada also reported wholesale sales fell 0.8 per cent in June to $71.5 billion as sales for the building material and supplies subsector as well as machinery, equipment and supplies subsector fell.

Wholesale sales of building materials and supplies fell 5.4 per cent in June due to a drop in the sales of lumber and other building supplies, while machinery, equipment and supply sales dropped 3.5 per cent.

Wholesale volumes fell 1.4 per cent in June.

